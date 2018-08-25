MCN on target as PSG beat Angers 3-1

Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their second goal with Edinson Cavani and Neymar . (Reuters Photo) Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their second goal with Edinson Cavani and Neymar . (Reuters Photo)

Paris St Germain forward Edinson Cavani struck 12 minutes into his first match of the season while Kylian Mbappe and Neymar also scored in a 3-1 win over lowly Angers in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The visitors put up a brave fight in the first half, levelling through a Thomas Mangani penalty after Cavani’s early goal. But the almost inevitable eventual loss left them with three straight league defeats this season while titleholders PSG have the same number of wins.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel rested 40-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and gave Alphonse Areola — last season’s first choice — his first outing of the campaign.

Uruguay forward Cavani, injured during the World Cup, was also included for the first time after regaining full fitness — and he made an immediate impact.

Angers lost possession in midfield and paid dearly as Neymar got free on the right and his pass was deflected into the path of Cavani for last season’s Ligue 1 top scorer to net from close range, with little more than ten minutes gone.

Cavani thumped the foot of the post with a downward header minutes later but Angers refused to cave in and stunned the hosts by equalising in the 22nd minute.

PSG defender Thilo Kehrer, making his debut after his move from Schalke 04, gave away a penalty with a clumsy tackle on Flavien Tait and Mangani converted from the spot.

Angers looked comfortable until PSG regained the lead six minutes after halftime when Angel Di Maria’s cross was volleyed home by Mbappe for his third league goal of the season.

The 19-year-old World Cup winner then set up the third for Neymar, exchanging passes with Adrien Rabiot before cutting the ball back for the Brazilian to score easily.

