Mbappe wins Golden Boot: Check out all awards of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Kylian Mbappe won back to back Golden Boots after the French sensation topped the goal-scoring charts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with 10 goals. He pipped closest rival Lionel Messi who could not score or assist in the final vs Spain, ending the tournament with 8 goals. This was also the second straight time Mbappe had won the Golden Boot over Messi, with the French player winning the prize in Qatar as well with 7 goals, one more than the Argentinian.

The other awards were swept by the World Cup winning Spanish team as goalkeeper Unai Simon won the Golden Glove after getting beat only once the entire tournament while midfielder Rodri was adjudged the player of the tournament and awarded the Golden Ball. Defender Pau Cubarsí was elected as the best young player.