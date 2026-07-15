‘When you don’t win, you have to take blame’: Mbappe after France’s semifinal exit to Spain

France captain Kylian Mbappe has shouldered the blame for his side’s semifinal exit, admitting that Les Bleus failed to execute their game plan and allowed Spain to dictate the tempo in a 2-0 defeat at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

“You take all the glory when you win, when you don’t win but you have to take the blame. It’s part of my game, my life, and as captain I have to take all the responsibility. We wanted to go to the final, we didn’t and we have to take what people say to us,” Mbappe told Fox Sports after the loss that ended their quest for a third straight World Cup final.

France were clinically outplayed by a Spain side that was compact in defence and threatening in attack. Mikel Oyarzabal converted a penalty to put Spain ahead before Pedro Porro doubled the lead for Luis de la Fuente’s side.

AS IT HAPPENED | SPAIN VS FRANCE FIFA WORLD CUP 2026 SEMIFINAL HIGHLIGHTS

Reflecting on the tactical failure, Mbappe said the team’s plan was to press Spain aggressively and deny them control in midfield, but acknowledged they fell short of that objective.

“It was difficult for us. Tactically, we had a plan to go for them with pressure, to go one for one, to not let them lead the tempo and play the way they want to play. They want to have control of the game and the ball,” he said.

The French skipper admitted that Spain’s midfield was given too much freedom, allowing La Roja to dominate possession and take control of the contest.

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“That’s what we let them do. We let the midfield too much time to play and they have the quality to play. It’s difficult when you don’t change the plan of Spain. The penalty helped them also to come into the game and then they scored the second goal and we didn’t have the quality to get to the final,” he added.

Saturday’s third-place play-off will be Didier Deschamps’ last game as France manager. Asked about the significance of that match, Mbappe said: “Nothing changed about what Didier means to us as the French people, as a manager. There is one game left for him and we have to play the best game for him because he deserves it and the fans deserve it, to finish third in this World Cup.”

France will now compete in the third-place playoff, while Spain will face either defending champions Argentina or England in the title clash.