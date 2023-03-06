Kylian Mbappe’s heartwarming gesture, swaps record-breaking PSG shirt with Nantes player who lost his daughter

Kylian Mbappe became Paris Saint Germain’s all time record goal scorer as he netted one in during the stoppage time against Nantes in a 4-2 win on Saturday in Ligue 1.

Mbappe’s goal took his overall tally to 201, overtaking the previous top scorer (Edinson Cavani, 200).

However, it was his gesture after the match that won him even more plaudits. The French superstar swapped his shirt, in which he scored the record goal with Nantes forward Ignatius Ganago, who lost his five-year old daughter two weeks ago owing to illness.

In a tunnel footage that’s been doing rounds on the social media, Mbappe can be seen swapping shirts with the Cameroon international and embracing him post match at the Parc des Princes.

Ganago, who was playing his second game after being absent due to the death of his daughter, was on the scoresheet for the visitors on the night and had levelled the game 2-2 at one stage.

Mbappe was the fourth goal scorer for PSG on the night that also saw his fellow forward Lionel Messi find the target. The win keeps Paris eight points clear of Marseille at the top of the Ligue 1 table.