‘They thought we’d show up in tuxedos’: Mbappé’s stinging response after France battle past Paraguay

After leading France to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Paraguay in a match that saw physical, no-holds-barred play from the South American side, Les Bleus captain Kylian Mbappe did not hold back in his post-match comments. He made it clear that France is ready to adapt to any style of play, insisting the team can “play ugly” if necessary.

“We knew exactly what kind of game we were in for,” Mbappe said after the match.

“We’ve shown that we’re not just a team that knows how to play attacking football,” he added. “If we have to get our hands dirty, we’ll do it. They probably thought we’d show up in tuxedos, but we know how to play rough too. We won, and we were the better side.”