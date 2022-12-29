Mbappe: ‘His [Emiliano Martinez’s] celebrations are not my problem, I don’t waste energy on such absurd things’

Speaking about returning to club duty and on the moments after the World Cup, Kylian Mbappe said he was ready to give it his all for PSG.

“Because losing that final made me live difficult hours. That’s why I felt better when we won today and I was able to score the last goal,” he said about converting a penalty in the 2-1 win.

“Because it’s not my club’s fault that we lost the world final with the French team. Now I have to give everything for PSG,” he said as quoted by El Grafico.

Mbappe also recalled the moments immediately after the French loss in Qatar. “I spoke with Leo after the final to congratulate him, it was what he had been looking for all his life. Me too, but I failed,” revealed the top scorer of Qatar 2022 about his interaction with Messi after the Final.

Argentine goalkeeper Emi Martinez made a lot of song and dance about besting France in the final, however Mbappe waved it away. For one, his hat-trick had come beating Martinez, and Mbappe generally preferred keeping it classy, not engaging with the antics. “You always have to be a fair player and (his) celebrations are not my problem, I don’t waste energy on such absurd things.”

PSG manager Christophe Galtier, had earlier stressed that there were no problems between his two star players. “Messi and Mbappé shook hands after the World Cup final. There is a lot of respect between them. Both have an exemplary attitude after the matches. That’s what matters to me,” he would reiterate.