Is Mbappé a dictator in France team? Deschamps speaks on criticism of captain’s leadership

Mbappé's public persona has become a subject of social media memes portraying him as different historical figures. (Credit: Screengrab/X)

France head coach Didier Deschamps has rallied behind Kylian Mbappé after the captain faced scrutiny over his leadership style, saying the forward’s portrayal in the public eye is far from the reality inside the dressing room.

Deschamps addressed the criticism after France’s quarterfinal qualification, brushing aside claims that Mbappé had been transformed by the captain’s armband.

“No, he hasn’t changed. You guys make Kylian Mbappé seem like a dictator… the reality is the opposite,” Deschamps told reporters after the match.

Deschamps addressed the growing chatter around Mbappé’s public persona, which has become a subject of social media memes portraying the 27-year-old as different historical figures. The perception traces back to his PSG days, where he was often viewed as having an outsized say in club affairs – from hiring and firing managers to shaping the squad and influencing team dynamics.