scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Must Read

Mbappe ‘already forgotten’, says Real’s Perez after Champions League win

Mbappe was widely tipped for a move to the Spanish capital but signed a contract extension until 2025 at PSG last week in a dramatic U-turn, a decision that irked many Real players and fans.

By: Reuters |
May 29, 2022 2:00:22 pm
Florentino Perez is the current president of Real Madrid. (File)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insisted that Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe was not on the club’s minds as they celebrated a record-extending 14th European Cup crown after victory against Liverpool in Paris on Saturday.

Mbappe was widely tipped for a move to the Spanish capital but signed a contract extension until 2025 at PSG last week in a dramatic U-turn, a decision that irked many Real players and fans.

football, kylian Mbappe’s choice to stay at the French champions has triggered a war of words between the parties involved.  (AP)

“Real Madrid will always continue to work on having the best players, but today Mbappe is already forgotten,” Perez told reporters after a Vinicius Jr tap-in gave them a 1-0 win.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Nothing has happened, Real Madrid have had a perfect season and that is a forgotten issue, there is only a Real Madrid party.”

Best of Express Premium

Why I fell in love with Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio despite its sho...Premium
Why I fell in love with Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio despite its sho...
Penalties for delays, cuts in weekly pay: Life gets riskier for 10-minute...Premium
Penalties for delays, cuts in weekly pay: Life gets riskier for 10-minute...
The Sunday Profile: Father, son and ‘holy suits’Premium
The Sunday Profile: Father, son and ‘holy suits’
Tavleen Singh writes: India must choosePremium
Tavleen Singh writes: India must choose
More Premium Stories >>

Mbappe’s choice to stay at the French champions has triggered a war of words between the parties involved after LaLiga president Javier Tebas said they would file a complaint against PSG to UEFA because the deal “attacked the economic stability” of the European game.

Ligue 1 president Vincent Labrune hit back at Tebas on Thursday, saying his denigration of the French league and its players was “unacceptable”.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Andrew Symonds, Andrew Symonds dead, Andrew Symonds no more, Andrew Symonds dies, Andrew Symonds career, Andrew Symonds batting
Andrew Symonds dies: Big-hitting cricket star’s moments in pics
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 29: Latest News