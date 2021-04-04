India Women going all-out in preparation for Uzbekistan friendly: Maymol Rocky

Travelling to Uzbekistan well ahead of the two friendly matches was a right decision since the conditions are in complete contrast to what they experienced back home says India’s women’s football head coach Maymol Rocky.

The Indian women’s team is set to play two friendlies — against hosts Uzbekistan on Monday and Belarus on Thursday — on their tour of the central Asian country.

“We were able to come here early and train in Uzbekistan. The weather here is extremely cold. There’s a big difference from the one we experienced in Goa. But the girls are going all-out for it. We are doing both morning and evening sessions and take the maximum advantage,” Maymol said.

“We have played Uzbekistan before (2019). I’m sure their team has changed since then. Our team certainly has. I’m sure it won’t be an easy match for either (side). Looking forward to it.”

She said playing against quality opponents will help her side prepare for the long term goal, that is getting ready for the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup which the country is hosting.

“Playing more matches will definitely help the team grow together. I think the girls will need more and more matches,” said Maymol in an AIFF release.

“So I think staying together, playing more matches will help us play better games in 2022.”

The India head coach has named two different captains for the overseas tours to Turkey (earlier this year) and Uzbekistan.

“In my opinion, everybody on the field should be a captain and a leader. I’ve been trying to build the team for AFC 2022,” she said.

“We need to have everyone taking the charge and responsibility for that. The team is quite young, so everybody gets the chance to take the responsibility.”