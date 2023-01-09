Jose Mourinho to coach Brazil? Former player Carlos Alberto drops massive hints

Jose Mourinho is likely to take over as the new Brazil manager, according former Brazil international Carlos Alberto who shared this information on the Mundo GV podcast, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, one of the most-read Italian sports daily.

“I was going to drop a bomb here, but I can’t. I’ll talk then. Maybe [Mourinho)is the coach of the Brazilian team. Speaking first hand. It’s information. It doesn’t matter where the information comes from, I’m giving you the information… because he even invited me [to be his No.2],” Alberto, who was a part of the Champions League winning Porto side under Mournho, said.

Brazil are looking to fill their vacant coach’s chair after Tite opted to not renew his contract that expired on December 31. Under Tite, Brazil won the 2019 Copa America but their longstanding malaise of getting eliminated by European opponents in the World Cup continued in 2022 when they fell to Croatia in the quarterfinals.

Back in 2017, Mourinho had dismissed the suggestion he could go on to manage the Selecao in an interview with ESPN Brasil.

“I think after Manchester United I need an easier job, and coaching the Brazilian national team would be harder. Obviously it would be great, any coach would want to work in the best teams and national teams. Brazil is definitely a success leader, regardless of the generation, there is always talent there. But I have to confess it must be difficult,” he had said back then.

Mourinho was hired by Roma in 2021 after he was let go by English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. Currently, the Rome-based club are sitting in the 6th spot in the Serie A table.

Last year, Mourinho extended his perfect record in European finals to five titles by guiding Roma to the inaugural Europa Conference League trophy. After winning nearly everywhere he’s been, most recently with European powers Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United, bringing Roma its first continental trophy in more than six decades had a different feeling.