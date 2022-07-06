‘This guy is incredible… even my wife didn’t know’: Fabrizio Romano’s transfer update stumps Maya Yoshida

After missing out on one Japanese player, Bundesliga club FC Schalke signed a different one.

The promoted Bundesliga club signed Japan captain Maya Yoshida on Tuesday to bolster its defence and chances of survival next season.

The 33-year-old Yoshida signed a one-year deal with the option of another season, Schalke said in a statement.

However, what stumped Yoshida was Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano’s transfer update on the Japanese defender which also mentioned another club that was interested in him.

“This guy is incredible… even my wife didn’t know about Trabzonspor,” wrote Yoshida on Twitter.

This guy is incredible… even my wife didn’t know about Trabzonspor😱😱😱 奥さんにも言ってない事、知られてた。笑 @FabrizioRomano https://t.co/RqAvenNnfA — MAYA YOSHIDA (@MayaYoshida3) July 5, 2022

Romano had broken the news of the transfer even before the club made it official and wrote:

Schalke 04 are set to sign Japanese centre back Maya Yoshida on a free transfer. Been told he’s gonna fly to Germany tomorrow to undergo medical teste. 🔵🇯🇵 #Schalke04 Schalke going to continue their Japanese era – Yoshida turned down many offers, including Trabzonspor. pic.twitter.com/58qA2TyCy9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2022

Yoshida played last season for Serie A team Sampdoria. He previously played for Southampton from 2012-20 in the English Premier League. He also played for VVV-Venlo in the Netherlands and Nagoya Grampus in Japan.

(With AP inputs)