First Indian-origin scorer, Mario Miranda and Big Foot museum of Loutolim

Acclaimed cartoonist Mario Miranda's Loutolim in South Goa, now has another claim to fame after Maxi Arauja became the first Indian-origin goalscorer in FIFA World Cup. (X/AP)

Mario Miranda’s Loutolim in South Goa, now has another claim to fame. Amongst the many characters Miranda might’ve sketched in his goofy take on life in Salcete, one might well have been Redualdo Araujo, with a football at his feet. His grandson Maximiliano Araujo, became the first player of Indian-descent to score a FIFA World Cup goal, as he gained a 1-1 equaliser for Uruguay against Saudi Arabia.

The Uruguay team member since 2023, has a remote, tenuous link to Loutolim but his grandfather did trace his roots to Goa and the large cultural village, 10 kms off Madgao. Maxi plays for Sporting CP in Portugal, and his debut goal came against Manchester City in 2024 Champions League, a 1-4 defeat.