Arsenal’s Max Dowman, schoolboy and now Premier League’s youngest ever goalscorer: ‘We will remember where we were that night’

Of the many angles doing the rounds on social media of Max Dowman’s historic goal on Saturday night for Arsenal in the Premier League, one stands out. A view from behind Arsenal’s goal. With Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford coming up for the corner kick his team was about to take, Arsenal deal with the initial cross. The ball comes to Gabriel Martinelli at the edge of the box and the Brazilian heads it forward. Waiting to collect it is the 16-year-old who had already made a huge impact on the match, producing the cross only minutes earlier that led to Viktor Gyokeres breaking the deadlock. Dowman started his run deep in Arsenal’s half and still had two players to beat. First, he headed it down past one marker then casually dribbled past another, and suddenly had the freedom of half the pitch to run onto.

As he sprinted towards Everton’s empty goal, the stadium already knew what was about to happen. But this particular angle showed something more. His teammates started celebrating – Eberechi Eze spread his arms, Gabriel Magalhães sunk to his knees in prayers, Martinelli – the closest player to Dowman – sprinted alongside, just staying a few yards behind, almost protecting the youngster from any Everton defender who might catch up. Players from the Arsenal bench already started making their way to the corner flag in anticipation of the mad celebrations that were about to follow. They were all in this together, witnessing history unfold in front of them.

Max Dowman makes Premier League history with a special goal 🤩 🔴 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/MgeSLMHOrA — Premier League (@premierleague) March 14, 2026

As he tapped the ball into the empty net, the roar at the stadium was deafening. Dowman, already the owner of many a milestone with the qualifier ‘youngest’ attached to it, had one more. At 16 years and 73 days, he became the youngest ever scorer in Premier League. “It was one of those moments that I think we’re going to remember for a long, long time,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta who was jumping around with his support staff when the ball trickled in, would say later. “The manner in which it happened in the last few minutes, all the celebration, the atmosphere, the energy, the goal from Max, it made it such a special night. For many years, we will remember that we were at the Emirates that night when that 16-year-old kid scored in such an important game when we were trying to win the title.” Mind you, Dowman was born more than three years after Arsenal played their first match at the Emirates Stadium.

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In the here and now, Dowman’s player-of-the-match cameo extended Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League table (with Manchester City going on to drop points later against West Ham). In the bigger picture, a teen sensation has signalled his arrival on the biggest stage. And on Monday, he’ll probably be at school, or at least spending hours studying for his upcoming GCSEs. Currently in Year 11, Dowman reportedly has a set timetable and will be in school at times while having a part-private tutor, according to the BBC.

Former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Daniel Sturridge, once a teen prodigy himself, speaking on Sky Sports about Dowman’s goal, said: “I don’t know if people quite understand how difficult it is to do what he has done. To head the ball down at speed, to be able to have the strength, then the dribbling on his weaker right foot to keep it so close to your body. Fully deserved goal. This kid… What this young man has done there, I mean come on, man.” And then, came up with a swagger-filled walk as to how Dowman should walk into his school.

Arsenal’s Max Dowman scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton in London, England, Saturday, March 14, 2026. (AP Photo) Arsenal’s Max Dowman scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton in London, England, Saturday, March 14, 2026. (AP Photo)

Dowman joined Arsenal’s academy at eight and has constantly been breaking records. He made his debut for Arsenal U18s at 13, became UEFA Youth League’s youngest scorer at 14, and youngest ever starter for Arsenal at 15 last October. Because he only turned 16, Dowman still has to use a separate changing room away from his senior team-mates before training sessions and on matchdays.

“I’ve never seen a 15-year-old so comfortable around the first team, it’s insane,” his senior-team mentor Declan Rice told TNT Sports in September last year. “I said to Max on the way back from pre-season tour, I couldn’t get my head around it that he was going back to school. He FaceTimed the other day, and he had his school uniform on, and I was like ‘Mate, you’ve just played in the Premier League a week ago, and now you’re walking back through the school gates’.”

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Most elite Premier League clubs have world-class academies; that’s a given, but it has always been a tradition at Arsenal to ensure pathways for talented teenagers. They have given a first-team debut to a teenager in every single season since 1998. But there is something special about Dowman, and while everyone around him is rightly trying to keep him grounded, the buzz around him is only growing louder.