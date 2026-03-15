Max Dowman, Arsenal’s 16-year-old school boy, shatters Premier League history with goal against Everton

Arsenal’s last-gasp win over Everton that helped the Gunners stay ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League title race also had a slice of history as Max Dowman became the Premier League’s youngest-ever goalscorer. Dowman who scored the second goal in Arsenal’s 2-0 victory smashed a record that has stood for 20 years.
Aged just 16 years and 73 days, Dowman broke the record by 197 days — he had until the end of September 2026 to score and become the youngest scorer in Premier League history.
“He doesn’t seem to be fazed by the occasion or the moment or the context or the opponent, he just plays so naturally,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said after the game at his press conference. “He makes decisions to make things happen, and what he delivered was incredible.”
Dowman has to change into his Arsenal gear in a separate locker room than his senior teammates, because of Premier League’s regulations for players aged under 18. He was 14 years of age when Arteta called him up to train with the senior team in December 2024. He played in Arsenal’s preseason tour of Asia in matches against AC Milan and Newcastle. He also became the youngest player in Champions League history at 15 years, 308 days when he entered as a second-half substitute against Slavia Prague.
Dowman bettered James Vaughan’s record, who had scored for Everton against Crystal Palace aged 16 years and 270 days in April 2005.
Dowman now tops a list that has players like Wayne Rooney (ranked 4th with 16 years, 360 days), Cesc Fabregas (6th at 17 years, 113 days) and Michael Owen (17 years, 143 days) on it.
Dowman broke the club record as well, which was set by Fabregas in December 2003 — six years before Dowman was born.
1. Max Dowman: 16 years, 73 days (for Arsenal against Everton on 2026)
2. James Vaughan: 16 years, 270 days (for Everton against Crystal Palace in 2005)
3. James Milner: 16 years, 356 days (for Leeds against Sunderland in 2002)
4. Wayne Rooney: 16 years, 360 days (for Everton against Arsenal in 2002)
5. Rio Ngumoha: 16 years, 361 days (for Liverpool against Newcastle in 2025)
(With inputs from AP)