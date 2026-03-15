Max Dowman, Arsenal’s 16-year-old school boy, shatters Premier League history with goal against Everton

Arsenal's Max Dowman scores during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton in London, England, Saturday, March 14, 2026. (AP Photo)

Arsenal’s last-gasp win over Everton that helped the Gunners stay ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League title race also had a slice of history as Max Dowman became the Premier League’s youngest-ever goalscorer. Dowman who scored the second goal in Arsenal’s 2-0 victory smashed a record that has stood for 20 years.

Aged just 16 years and 73 days, Dowman broke the record by 197 days — he had until the end of September 2026 to score and become the youngest scorer in Premier League history.

“He doesn’t seem to be fazed by the occasion or the moment or the context or the opponent, he just plays so naturally,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said after the game at his press conference. “He makes decisions to make things happen, and what he delivered was incredible.”