Mauro Icardi, Henrikh Mkhitaryan move on loan deals on deadline day

While a blockbuster deal for Neymar seemed unlikely, clubs across Europe completed transfer business before the window shut later Monday. Paris Saint-Germain added a forward rather than sell Neymar, as the French champions wrapped up a year-long loan deal for Inter Milan’s leading scorer in each of the last five seasons and former captain, Mauro Icardi.

Icardi, an Argentina international, has had an often volatile relationship with Inter during his six years in Milan. Inter said that as part of the deal it had also extended Icardi’s contract by two years until 2022. The move was to avoid the possibility of him leaving as a free agent next year.

PSG also swapped goalkeepers with Real Madrid, acquiring three-time European champion Keylor Navas while loaning Alphonse Areola to the Spanish powerhouse to serve as a backup to Thibaut Courtois.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan arrived in Italy to sign for Roma on loan from Arsenal, with his intended new club publishing photos of him undergoing his medical.

🛑⏱️ Deadline Day Deal! ✅ Henrikh Mkhitaryan has joined #ASRoma on loan 🐺 On the final day of the window, we’re using our transfer announcement on Twitter to help try to find missing children, including Neve, Michelle, Brenda, Allan and Khaled. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7iK9v8saRm — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) September 2, 2019

Roma also acquired striker Nikola Kalinic on loan from Atletico Madrid.They have sent forward Patrik Schick on a one-season loan to RB Leipzig for a transfer fee of up to 4 million euros too.

Also in Italy, defender Matteo Darmian joined Parma after four years at Manchester United. Parma said the 29-year-old Darmian signed a four-year contract. The transfer fee was not announced.

Darmian played only 92 games for United, and was out of favor with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Napoli said it signed free agent forward Fernando Llorente, who previously won two Serie A titles at Juventus. The 34-year-old Spain international was available on a free transfer after his contract at Tottenham expired in the offseason.

Llorente, who was used as a late substitute in the Champions League final against Liverpool in June, will return to the competition with Napoli. The Serie A runners-up will play defending champion Liverpool in the group stage.

AC Milan have signed Croatia forward Ante Rebic on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt with Portugal’s Andre Silva moving in the other direction.

Another former Tottenham player at Napoli, defender Vlad Chiriches, has left to join Sassuolo. Sassuolo said it signed the 29-year-old Romania captain on loan with an obligation to buy in a permanent deal.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina have moved smartly to sign Liverpool teenager Bobby Duncan for a measly two million euros and also have acquired the services of Leicester City winger, Rachid Ghezzal on a one-year-loan.

In Spain, Barcelona loaned out little-used midfielder Rafinha to Celta Vigo, where he performed very well also on loan in 2013-14.

Mexico forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez returned to Spain to join Sevilla from West Ham. He previously spent a season on loan at Real Madrid from Manchester United.

Colombian defender Eder Balanta is stepping up from the Europa League to a team in the Champions League. Club Brugge signed Balanta from Basel on a three-year contract. The fee was not announced.

Last week, the Belgian league runners-up were drawn in a Champions League group with Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Galatasaray.

Also on Monday, Brugge said it signed Galatasaray forward Mbaye Diagne, a Senegal international, on loan.

On the other hand, Bolton Wanderers signed nine players on the League One transfer deadline day, five days after the club was saved from liquidation, after Football Ventures (Whites) Limited had bought them. Stoke winger Thibaud Verlinden and Nottingham Forest midfielder Liam Bridcutt joined on loan until January.