Follow Us:
Monday, July 23, 2018

Maurizio Sarri makes a winning start as Chelsea manager

Maurizio Sarri made a winning start with his first game in charge of Chelsea who beat Perth Glory 1-0 in a pre-season friendly in Australia.

By: Sports Desk | Published: July 24, 2018 12:45:52 am
New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri poses with the club shirt after the press conference. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri made a winning start with his first game in charge of the Premier League team that beat Perth Glory 1-0 in a pre-season friendly in Australia.

Chelsea forward Pedro scored a fifth-minute winner from six yards after being set up by 17-year-old Callum Hudson-Odoi. The match also saw new midfielder Jorginho, who was signed from Napoli for £50m, making his debut.

Other highlights of the match include both Cesc Fabregas and Marcos Alonso coming close with a deflected shot while Ross Barkley hit a post. David Luiz was booked for a late first-half challenge.

Sarri has succeeded Antonio Conte as Chelsea manager on a three-year deal. He said after the match that Chelsea had a difficult week. “We lost the distance between the defenders and the midfielders, but we know we have to work,” he said. “We have to go back to Cobham and work very hard. We know we have to improve very quickly.”

“It’s not easy at this moment because we are without 12 players from the World Cup. It has been a difficult week with a long flight, jet lag, but at the end of the week I can say we have worked well, and we have played a good match for 60 minutes,” he added.

The Blues will next heading to France where they meet Inter Milan in Nice on Saturday, which will be followed by a match against Arsenal on August 1. Both matches are part of the International Champions Cup.

Chelsea finished fifth in the Premier League in 2017-18.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 