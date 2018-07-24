Maurizio Sarri makes a winning start as Chelsea manager

New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri poses with the club shirt after the press conference. (Source: Reuters) New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri poses with the club shirt after the press conference. (Source: Reuters)

New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri made a winning start with his first game in charge of the Premier League team that beat Perth Glory 1-0 in a pre-season friendly in Australia.

Chelsea forward Pedro scored a fifth-minute winner from six yards after being set up by 17-year-old Callum Hudson-Odoi. The match also saw new midfielder Jorginho, who was signed from Napoli for £50m, making his debut.

Other highlights of the match include both Cesc Fabregas and Marcos Alonso coming close with a deflected shot while Ross Barkley hit a post. David Luiz was booked for a late first-half challenge.

Sarri has succeeded Antonio Conte as Chelsea manager on a three-year deal. He said after the match that Chelsea had a difficult week. “We lost the distance between the defenders and the midfielders, but we know we have to work,” he said. “We have to go back to Cobham and work very hard. We know we have to improve very quickly.”

“It’s not easy at this moment because we are without 12 players from the World Cup. It has been a difficult week with a long flight, jet lag, but at the end of the week I can say we have worked well, and we have played a good match for 60 minutes,” he added.

The Blues will next heading to France where they meet Inter Milan in Nice on Saturday, which will be followed by a match against Arsenal on August 1. Both matches are part of the International Champions Cup.

Chelsea finished fifth in the Premier League in 2017-18.

