Maurizio Sarri appointed as Juventus manager after Chelsea exit

Maurizio Sarri was announced as the new manager of Juventus on Sunday after Massimiliano Allegri left the club at the end of the 2018-19 season. Spending more than 20 years in Italy and guiding Napoli to a record points total in Serie A in the 2017-18 season, Sarri returns home with a new challenge just after winning his first ever managerial trophy, the UEFA Europa League with Chelsea. The London club secured a thumping 4-1 win against their local rivals Arsenal in the summit clash in Baku last month.

Advertising

He also led Chelsea to a third-place finish in the Premier League. The Europa League triumph may come as a commendable feat on papers but Sarri didn’t enjoy a smooth campaign during his reign at the London club as players failed to fully adapt to his so-called “Sarri-ball” system.

UFFICIALE | Maurizio Sarri è il nuovo allenatore della Juventus ➡️ https://t.co/UlTdg53to3#WelcomeSarri pic.twitter.com/pCn6boemVu — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) 16 June 2019

British media reported Juventus agreed on a compensation fee with Chelsea in excess of 5 million pounds ($6.30 million) for Sarri, who joins the Italian giants on a three-year contract.

Sarri will look forward to clinch his first league title as a manager with Juventus, which is currently enjoying a streak of eight consecutive Serie A wins.

Chelsea also released an official statement about the Italian’s departure after he had joined the club on July 14, 2018, to replace his predecessor, Antonio Conte.

Maurizio Sarri is leaving Chelsea Football Club to return to Italy and become manager of Juventus. https://t.co/gIeiIp1ZEo — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 16 June 2019

“In talks we had following the Europa League final, Maurizio made it clear how strongly he desired to return to his native country, explaining that his reasons for wanting to return to work in Italy were significant,” Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said in a statement.

“He also believed it important to be nearer his family, and for the well-being of his elderly parents he felt he needed to live closer to them at this point,” she added.