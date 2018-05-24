Mauricio Pochettino signs new five-year contract with Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino signed a new five-year contract on Thursday. (Source: File) Mauricio Pochettino signed a new five-year contract on Thursday. (Source: File)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino signed a new five-year contract on Thursday that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2023.

Pochettino, who joined Spurs in 2014, led the club to a third-placed finish in the league this past season, ensuring they would play in the Champions League for a third campaign in a row. The Argentine’s success at Tottenham has made him one of the most coveted managers in world football and under his leadership Spurs have evolved into a high-pressing team that plays an energetic and attractive brand of football. The 46-year-old is yet to win a trophy with Spurs, who will move into their new 63,000-seater stadium next season after spending the last campaign playing their home games at Wembley Stadium.

“I am delighted that we have agreed a new, extended contract with Mauricio,” Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement on the club’s website http://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/club-agrees-new-contracts-with-mauricio-and-coaching-staff-240518.

“We have been on an extraordinary journey and the times ahead look even more exciting as the club enters the next phase in its history.

“Mauricio has fostered an incredible spirit in the team and has embraced a style of play our fans have loved watching. I know they will welcome this commitment by Mauricio.”

Pochettino said his decision to sign an extension at Spurs had followed extensive talks with Levy over the direction the club would take in future.

The chairman operates a strict wage structure at Tottenham with the club’s salary budget and transfer spending dwarfed by their top-six rivals.

“I am honoured to have signed a new long-term contract as we approach one of the most significant periods in the club’s history and be the manager that will lead this team into our new world-class stadium,” Pochettino said. “Daniel and I have spoken at length about our aspirations for this football club. We both share the same philosophies to achieve long-term, sustainable success.

“This is a special club – we always strive to be creative in the way we work both on and off the pitch and will continue to stick to our principles in order to achieve the success this club deserves.” (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

