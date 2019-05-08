Mauricio Pochettino says may leave Tottenham if they win Champions League

Toggle Menu
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has suggested he may look for a new challenge if he can lead his team to the Champions League title this season

Soccer Football – Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg – Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur – Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain – April 17, 2019 Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and Tottenham’s Kyle Walker-Peters celebrate after the match REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has suggested he may look for a new challenge if he can lead his team to the Champions League title this season.

Tottenham is 1-0 down to Ajax heading into the second leg of the semifinals in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

Asked whether he thought winning the Champions League would have been possible when he joined Spurs five years ago, Pochettino said: “Winning the Champions League? It should be fantastic, no? Close the five-year chapter and go home.”

Pochettino was then asked if he was joking, and he replied: “It’s not a joke, why? To win the Champions League with Tottenham in these circumstances this season, maybe I need to think about maybe doing something different in the future.”

