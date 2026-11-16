After United States, Pochettino turns eyes on United’s state

One afternoon, the Pochettino household in Murphy, an agrarian town in Argentina’s Santa Fe province, woke up from their siesta hearing a thud on the front door. They opened the door and saw a short man with thick-rimmed specs.. The man smiled and told the family’s patriarch: “Mister, I want to take your son to Rosario.” He was Marcelo Bielsa, then coaching Newell’s Old Boys in Rosario. The man he was talking to was Mauricio Pochettino’s father, Hector.

His parents were stunned. Mauricio was only 13. He had never stayed away from his family. Rosario was 200 kilometres away. Besides, his father would lose an able hand in his sprawling farm. He was barely 10 when he started driving a tractor. Mauricio’s life jostled between the farm and school before a local football coach dragged him along to his club. He fell in love with the game. “It was my only toy, a football, and in my head it was always ‘play football, play football, play football’,” he once the told Daily Telegraph. Mauricio was good and local scouts ferried his name to the coaching guru, who wanted to bolster the club’s youth academy. Thus began Mauricio’s journey to Pochettino, along several towns and cities, and now docked in Manchester to bail out a drowning club.

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Bielsa, Pochettino would tell ESPN Brazil, wanted to see his legs. The coach was happy. “He wanted to see my legs! “Then he said: ‘these legs look like those of a very good player’. He had to make my parents dream,” he recollected. Bielsa had a way with words and natural charm. He convinced his parents, and a week later, Pochettino was in an unfamiliar city amidst unknown faces.

United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino takes part in a training session ahead of the team’s World Cup Group D soccer match against Australia in Seattle, Thursday, June 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File) United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino takes part in a training session ahead of the team’s World Cup Group D soccer match against Australia in Seattle, Thursday, June 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

Another afternoon, Bielsa struck up a conversation. “He told me that I would play as a striker. I said, ‘No, I am a centre-back’. He told me that his scouts told him I was a striker,” he recounted to Sky Sports. Bielsa smiled, and told him: “OK, you are going to play as a centre-back.” The teenager’s innocence endeared to the coach, with whom he forged a bond of a life-time, and whose coaching ideals heavily influenced him.

Four year later, someone knocked on the door of his apartment in Rosario. It was Diego Maradona, who had just joined the club to resurrect his career in 1991. He spent just a season with his country’s greatest footballer. It was dramatic. One day, he woke up and saw Maradona was not in his bed. When he went to the club everyone was searching for Maradona. Then the lunch-time news on television broke: “Diego shoots journalists in Buenos Aires! Four hundred kilometres away!”

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With Maradona, he learned lessons the training ground would not. “For me, the most important thing I learned from him was that to be a great footballer, you need to love the game, to love training, to love sharing with your team-mates, to love touching the football. That was important. He respects the game, he loves the game, he always loved his team-mates and respected his team-mates,” he once said.

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Respect and love are the edifices of his managing style. His most successful teams — Southampton and Tottenham Hotspurs — were built on trust and camaraderie. His days at PSG and Chelsea were less so because he couldn’t make his team a band of brothers. He couldn’t succeed in Paris, because, he said, “there was too much greatness.” He prefers working with youngsters, as was Bielsa, because he says they can be conditioned, physically and mentally to suit his playing style. United has a stack of ageing footballers, among them talisman Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw (one of Pochettino’s mentee at Southampton). Phasing them out would be a voluminous challenge, but he would have one-and-a-half eyes on the fledglings such as Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven, and Shea Lacey. Like Bielsa who has intuitions for a player the moment he sees him, Pochettino believes he could see an aura around people.

Mauricio Pochettino during FIFA World Cup 2026. (AP) Mauricio Pochettino during FIFA World Cup 2026. (AP)

His next big teacher was Sir Alex Ferguson. Before he assumes the office at Old Trafford, he says he would visit his other coaching idol, Sir Alex Ferguson. In his first season at Southampton (Ferguson’s last at United) he struck a warm friendship with him. Ferguson took a liking for the young manager’s enthusiasm. They chatted frequently, lunched and dined together. In his autobiography, Brave New World, he talks elaborately about their association “He spoke to me about how he had to restructure everything when he arrived at United. He did so in keeping with his own philosophy, even though they finished 11th two years out of three, followed by 13th, sixth, second and only after that did he achieve league success. The chat reassured me about following my own path,” he wrote.

In 2016, they famously shared a bottle of wine worth 114 pounds. The Argentine was among Ferguson’s favourites to manage the club, but his then employers wouldn’t let him go. Ten years later, he would sit on the same chair as his idol did. Some day, he might hear another knock on his door. It could be Ferguson with a bottle of his favourite wine, Tignanello.