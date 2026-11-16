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After United States, Pochettino turns eyes on United’s state

The Argentine arrives in Manchester to steady a club that has been on a decline since the retirement of his coaching idol Alex Ferguson

United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino coaches his team during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal soccer match against Haiti on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Alie Skowronski)United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino coaches his team during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal soccer match against Haiti on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Alie Skowronski)
AI Narration
Written by: Sandip G
6 min readNov 16, 2026 05:07 PM IST First published on: Nov 16, 2026 at 04:58 PM IST

One afternoon, the Pochettino household in Murphy, an agrarian town in Argentina’s Santa Fe province, woke up from their siesta hearing a thud on the front door. They opened the door and saw a short man with thick-rimmed specs.. The man smiled and told the family’s patriarch: “Mister, I want to take your son to Rosario.” He was Marcelo Bielsa, then coaching Newell’s Old Boys in Rosario. The man he was talking to was Mauricio Pochettino’s father, Hector.

His parents were stunned. Mauricio was only 13. He had never stayed away from his family. Rosario was 200 kilometres away. Besides, his father would lose an able hand in his sprawling farm. He was barely 10 when he started driving a tractor. Mauricio’s life jostled between the farm and school before a local football coach dragged him along to his club. He fell in love with the game. “It was my only toy, a football, and in my head it was always ‘play football, play football, play football’,” he once the told Daily Telegraph. Mauricio was good and local scouts ferried his name to the coaching guru, who wanted to bolster the club’s youth academy. Thus began Mauricio’s journey to Pochettino, along several towns and cities, and now docked in Manchester to bail out a drowning club.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
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