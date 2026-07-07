Matthaus slams Neymar after FIFA World Cup exit: ‘Puts ego above team’s success’

Brazil's Neymar (10) reacts at the end of the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Legendary German player Lothar Matthaus said that he was glad Brazil crashed out of the World Cup while also accusing Neymar of putting his ego ahead of the team’s needs in the Round of 16 match vs Norway last week. Brazil were shocked by the Norwegians when Erling Haaland scored a brace for Norway before Neymar converted a penalty in the fag end of he match as the contest ended 2-1 in favour of the Scandinavian country.

“It pleases me that Brazil are out. I simply can’t stand this moaning and gesticulating anymore. Instead of taking the penalty quickly, Neymar argued with the goalkeeper both before and after the shot. You can see from this behaviour that he puts his ego above the success of the team,” Matthaus wrote in his column for Sky Germany.