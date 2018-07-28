Want to leave Manchester United despite injuries to teammates, says Matteo Darmian

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian during a pre-season fixture against AC Milan. Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian during a pre-season fixture against AC Milan.

Manchester United right-back Matteo Darmian on Friday said he wants to leave the club despite injuries to Antonio Valencia and Diogo Dalot, who both are likely to be ruled out for the start of the season. Speaking to reporters, the 28-year old said that Valencia, who is suffering from a calf injury, is likely to be the first choice in the team at the same position, irrespective of his injury. “I don’t think the injury of Antonio is a big injury. I don’t know how long he needs to stay out, but at the moment he is the captain, he’s first choice,” the Italian said.

Darmian further added that he wants to be a regular player and hence had a discussion about his future with the club officials. “I want to play more regularly. Last season, I didn’t play much — that’s my objective and my ambition. That’s why I spoke with the manager and also with the club about my future. I want to leave but we will see what happens because we don’t know,” he said.

Manager Jose Mourinho, at the end of the last season, insisted that he had plans for Darmian, but after talks, he has reluctantly agreed for his transfer if a right offer comes at the table. As per reports from ESPN, Juventus and Inter Milan have both shown interest in roping in the right-back.

On being questioned whether he would like a return to Serie A, Darmian said. “It’s an option. Yes, probably. We will see what happens. Honestly, I’m waiting. If I stay, I stay and I do what I did up until now. If I go, it is because the offer that another team makes will be good,” he said.

Darmian added that it was an honour to be a part of the Red Devils. “To play for probably the best club in the world is a good thing, and for me, it’s an honour to play here and play for Manchester United. But we have to take decisions in our life and this is my decision,” he said.

