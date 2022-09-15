scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Mascots meet Messi: Watch Israeli children can’t contain excitement after seeing the PSG star before Champions League kickoff

PSG defeated Maccabi 3-1 to maintain their near-perfect start to the season.

Maccabi Haifa young supporters looked in awe of the Argentina superstar Lionel Messi before the start of the match. (Screengrab)

On Wednesday night, Israeli champions Maccabi Haifa hosted French giants Paris Saint-Germain in a Champions League Group H match. However, before the kick-off the club’s young supporters seemed to have shown all their love for the visiting side, or more specifically for one player of the visiting side – Lionel Messi.

As the two teams lined up before the start, the Champions League mascots – children who accompany players while walking out on the pitch – looked in awe of the Argentina superstar; jaw-dropped, blowing kisses and hugging him. Messi, conscious of his impact on the fans, reciprocated the affection showered on him and put on a show for the spectators, scoring a goal and playing crucial role in another as PSG defeated Maccabi 3-1 to maintain their near-perfect start to the season.

Messi scored PSG’s first goal with an assist from Kylian Mbappe after Tjarron Chery gave the home side a surprise lead. The former Barcelona star returned the favour for the France forward after the break before Neymar grabbed a late third as PSG were made to sweat by the Israeli champions.

