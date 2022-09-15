Mascots meet Messi: Watch Israeli children can’t contain excitement after seeing the PSG star before Champions League kickoff

On Wednesday night, Israeli champions Maccabi Haifa hosted French giants Paris Saint-Germain in a Champions League Group H match. However, before the kick-off the club’s young supporters seemed to have shown all their love for the visiting side, or more specifically for one player of the visiting side – Lionel Messi.

As the two teams lined up before the start, the Champions League mascots – children who accompany players while walking out on the pitch – looked in awe of the Argentina superstar; jaw-dropped, blowing kisses and hugging him. Messi, conscious of his impact on the fans, reciprocated the affection showered on him and put on a show for the spectators, scoring a goal and playing crucial role in another as PSG defeated Maccabi 3-1 to maintain their near-perfect start to the season.

Messi scored PSG’s first goal with an assist from Kylian Mbappe after Tjarron Chery gave the home side a surprise lead. The former Barcelona star returned the favour for the France forward after the break before Neymar grabbed a late third as PSG were made to sweat by the Israeli champions.