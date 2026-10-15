‘Awful’ & ‘disrespectful’: Carragher & Rooney hit back at Martinez over Man Utd criticism

Lisandro Martinez’s criticism of the Manchester United hierarchy has drawn strong responses from Jamie Carragher and Wayne Rooney, with the former branding the comments “awful” and the latter calling them “disrespectful”.

Martinez launched the attack after United’s 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, a result that extended their winless run to five games. The defender, who is out of contract at the end of the season, said he expected more from “upstairs” and singled out technical director Jason Wilcox for the club’s lack of summer investment.

“I have to control myself a lot, but sometimes it’s a reflection of how our club is at the moment,” Martinez told Amazon Prime. “We had a fantastic season last season, and now we expect more from the top, from upstairs, to bring in more players to compete because many teams have brought in many players as well.”