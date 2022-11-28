scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

While You Were Asleep: Martinez defends de Bryune’s ‘we’re too old’ comment, Qatari fans hit back at Germany, Rashford eager to take penalty in a shootout

Martinez's response came In the aftermath of Belgium's 2-0 shock defeat to Morocco on Sunday. The backlash from Qatari fans came out as a response to Germany's covering-of-mouth protest. The 25-year-old missed a penalty in the Euro final in 2021 last July against Italy.

Martinez during the post match press conference(Reuters), Qatar fans with Ozil's photos during the game between Spain and Germany(AP), Marcus Rashford playing for England(AP). Order from left to right

Belgium’s boss on de Bryune’s “we’re too old” comment

In the aftermath of Belgium’s 2-0 shock defeat to Morocco on Sunday Belgium boss, Roberto Martínez was asked if De Bryune’s comments of them being too old distracted his side which the 49-year-old denied.

“This is the first time I’ve heard those comments,” claimed Martínez.

Read |FIFA World Cup 2022: Golden generation of Morocco downs Belgium 2-0

“At a World Cup players have to speak to the media every day, 90% of it will be positive but there are always one or two lines that don’t fit into the context.” the gaffer added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 yearsPremium
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 years
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...Premium
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...Premium
‘It’s a new virus, it’s still evolving, still adapting. We still ne...
India’s high growth a good position for G20, but urban pollution mu...Premium
India’s high growth a good position for G20, but urban pollution mu...

Martínez further added “We are all professionals and we know how to perform. A player is allowed to air their view. We’ve been together for six years now and comments won’t help us to win. Maybe it was a double-bluff. It’s what happens behind the scenes that matter.”

Belgium had another lacklustre performance against Morocco after their performance against Canada in their opening game which they somehow managed to win narrowly 1-0.

Qatari fans hits back at Germany

Qatari fans responded to Germany’s protest by recalling the former German player Mesut Ozil’s incident during the game between Spain and Germany at Al Khor in Doha.

Advertisement

Ozil has been accused of being racially abused by the country’s soccer federation, fans and media in the past when he has not performed well for the side.

Read |Germany stood up for what matters; now to regain that winning mentality to once again stand tall

“I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose,” the world cup winner said at the time.

Qatar fans holding Mesut Ozil’s drawings as a part of protest in the Spain vs Germany game(AP)

The backlash came out as a response to Germany’s covering of mouth protest when FIFA warned the players of the yellow card booking if they were to enter into the ground with one love armband to protest against LGBTQ community rights in Qatar.

Advertisement

After the stalemate against Spain German player Ilkay Gündogan said “Honestly, my point of view is: now the politics are finished,” Gündogan said. “The country of Qatar is very proud to host the World Cup, also the first Muslim country, and I come from a Muslim family. So the Muslim community is proud. So I think now it’s just about football.”

England’s Marcus Rashford confident of taking a penalty

Marcus Rashford says he will volunteer to take a penalty if needed. The 25-year-old missed a penalty in the Euro final in 2021 last July against Italy.

When asked if he has any doubts about stepping up for taking the penalty “No, not at all,” he said. “They are big moments and, as an individual, I’ve always been comfortable with them. I enjoy being in big moments so I’m hoping that we get to take another penalty in the tournament. I’m looking forward to it.” Rashford said confidently to the guardian.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The Manchester forward in the immediate aftermath of his missed penalty was abused racially on social media and on the field. After a leg-surgery Rashford had a torrid time for the club Manchester United.

Rashford has scored against Iran coming in as a substitute in their 6-2 win in their World Cup opening fixture.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-11-2022 at 08:42:15 am
Next Story

Daily Briefing: Protests against govt’s ‘Zero Covid’ strategy flare up in China; Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3%; and more

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 28: Latest News
close