Arsenal sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid on permanent deal

Arsenal has signed Norway international Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid on a permanent deal, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The midfielder spent the latter half of last season on loan at Arsenal, making 20 appearances in all competitions and scoring twice, including in a 2-1 win over north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal did not reveal the financial details of the transfer, but British media reported the club had agreed to pay around 35 million euros ($40.88 million) for him.

Odegaard joined Real aged 16 and became its youngest player but made only 11 appearances in all competitions, starting six games.

The 22-year-old will not be available for Sunday’s game against Chelsea as the club is awaiting visa clearance.