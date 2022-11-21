scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Martin Boyle ruled out for Australia at World Cup with injury

Australia opens the World Cup on Tuesday with a Group D match against defending champion France.

Australia's Martin Boyle and Milos Degenek before posing for a team photo . (REUTERS)

Australia winger Martin Boyle has been ruled out of the World Cup because of a knee injury. The team announced that Marco Tilio will take his place on the Socceroos’ 26-player roster.

Boyle, who plays for Scottish league team Hibernian, was injured some three weeks ago and was unable to train with Australia ahead of the tournament in Qatar. The 29-year-old posted a statement to his Instagram on Sunday announcing that he will serve as the “vibe manager” for the Socceroos.

“Not really sure I can put into words how gutted I am to withdraw from the World Cup squad. Gave it my all to be fit and it just wasn’t to be this time, unfortunately!” Boyle wrote. “Extremely proud to have been selected and to have played my part in qualifying for the tournament. Grateful to be kept in camp and show my full support to the lads on and off the field and to experience the whole World Cup!′

The 21-year-old Tilio plays for Melbourne City in Australia. He has been training with the team in Doha.

“We all feel for Martin and it is a cruel blow for him on the eve of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” coach Graham Arnold said in a statement. “He has been an integral part of our journey to get to Qatar and we thank him for everything he has given the Socceroos during this campaign.” Australia opens the World Cup on Tuesday with a Group D match against defending champion France.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 03:47:33 pm
