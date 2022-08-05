scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Martial ruled out of Man Utd’s opener against Brighton

Ten Hag said United were still looking to strengthen their squad following the arrival of playmaker Eriksen and defenders Martinez and Tyrell Malacia and would have preferred to finish their transfer business before the season began.

By: Reuters |
August 5, 2022 8:19:43 pm
Martial scored three goals in friendlies in the pre-season after returning from his loan spell at Sevilla, and Ten Hag is hoping the Frenchman will shake off the problem quickly.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will miss Sunday’s Premier League opener against Brighton & Hove Albion due to a minor injury, but new signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez could start, manager Erik ten Hag said on Friday.

Martial scored three goals in friendlies in the pre-season after returning from his loan spell at Sevilla, and Ten Hag is hoping the Frenchman will shake off the problem quickly. “It is always difficult to say with these injuries, but hopefully not too long,” Dutchman Ten Hag told reporters, adding that fans will have to wait until Sunday to see if Cristiano Ronaldo will play up front.

The Portuguese forward skipped United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia and was left out for the team’s friendly defeat by Atletico Madrid before playing 45 minutes in their 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano last Sunday.

Ronaldo’s future at United has been the subject of intense speculation after British media reported that the 37-year-old told the club that he wanted to leave so he can play in the Champions League.”I’m really happy. We have a top striker. He’s here and is in the squad. We stick to the plan,” Ten Hag said. “I think we have to look forward to the first game. We want to win every game and we will be trying to do that from Sunday.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...Premium
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...Premium
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...

Ten Hag said United were still looking to strengthen their squad following the arrival of playmaker Eriksen and defenders Martinez and Tyrell Malacia and would have preferred to finish their transfer business before the season began.

“That would be a good situation, but I’m happy with the squad,” Ten Hag said. “I’m happy with the signings until now. We are working altogether.”

United are looking to improve on their sixth-placed finish last season.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 08:19:43 pm

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

2

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

3

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

4

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

5

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

Featured Stories

Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Explained: Landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and what it m...
Explained: Landslide victory for abortion rights in Kansas, and what it m...
Black is the new black
Black is the new black
Pratibha Singh: 'Cong CM face in Himachal can only be declared once our g...
Pratibha Singh: 'Cong CM face in Himachal can only be declared once our g...
CWG: Wrestler Deepak Punia enters men's freestyle 86 kg final
LIVE UPDATES

CWG: Wrestler Deepak Punia enters men's freestyle 86 kg final

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’

Premium
ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

Bengaluru: Woman throws her child to death from fourth floor, arrested

Bengaluru: Woman throws her child to death from fourth floor, arrested

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning
Darlings review

Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

Premium
Do Vitamin D supplements help? Doctor answers

Do Vitamin D supplements help? Doctor answers

Pak’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate podium finish with Moosewala songs
CWG 2022

Pak’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate podium finish with Moosewala songs

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

CWG 2022, Day 7 | In Pics: India have 20 medals in its kitty so far
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 05: Latest News