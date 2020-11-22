scorecardresearch
Marta tests positive for COVID-19, withdrawn from squad

Marta, 34, has been withdrawn from the national team that is set to face Ecuador in two friendly matches at home on November 27 and December 1.

By: Reuters | November 22, 2020 6:28:56 pm
Marta was the first player, male or female, to score in five World Cups with 17 strikes in total. (Reuters)

Brazil’s six-times world player of the year Marta has tested positive for COVID-19, the country’s soccer governing body (CBF) said on Saturday.

The CBF did not give any details about the forward’s condition but they have informed her club, Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League, saying they would provide any assistance necessary.

Marta was the first player, male or female, to score in five World Cups with 17 strikes in total – also a record.

Her place in the squad will be taken by 19-year-old defender Camila Silva.

