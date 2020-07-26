Watch: Marouane Fellaini heads seven-minute hat-trick after returning from virus

Marouane Fellaini joined Shandong Luneng in 2019. (Source: Reuters) Marouane Fellaini joined Shandong Luneng in 2019. (Source: Reuters)

Marouane Fellaini, the former Manchester United and Everton midfielder, is back on the scoring charts in the Chinese Super League (CSL) after recovering from coronavirus earlier.

The 32-year-old was diagnosed with COVID-19 following his return to China in late-March. The former Belgium international did not have a fever and was asymptomatic, the club had said.

Upon the CSL’s restart five months after its initial February 22 start date, Fellaini took it on his “head” and won Shandong Luneng all the three points through a 3-2 victory in an away trip to Dalian Pro.

After the Rafael Benitez-managed side secured a 57th-minute lead through Salomon Rondon, the towering Belgian scored three in seven minutes (79′, 83′ and 86′) to give his side a considerable lead.

Flying Belgian! Fellaini headed a hat trick in 7 minutes to help the team reverse the win. pic.twitter.com/h2BJLtuMHK — John Zhao (@uoDlWsVtlwWJZpF) July 26, 2020

Although the home side’s Marcus Danielson scored in stoppage time, it wasn’t enough to overturn Fellaini’s efforts from inside the penalty box.

During his time in Manchester, Fellaini won one UEFA Europa League, one FA Cup, and one League Cup.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.