Mario Rivera, former assistant, returns as East Bengal head coach

Mario Rivera is likely to join by the first week of February. (Source: I-League) Mario Rivera is likely to join by the first week of February. (Source: I-League)

Mario Rivera has agreed terms with East Bengal on Thursday to return to the club as their head coach after Alejandro Menendez stepped down from the position two days back.

The 42-year-old Spaniard, who had assisted compatriot Menendez last season at the club, will be now assisted by Marcall Trulls in the red-and-gold attire. Rivera was earlier replaced by Josep Ferre as the assistant coach during the 2019/20 season after the 3-1 defeat against Gokulam Kerala on January 15.

“Quess East Bengal FC (QEBFC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mario Rivera Campesino as the Head Coach of the Senior Team till 31st May, 2020. Mario worked as an assistant coach with QEBFC last season under Alejandro. He is an UEFA Pro License coach and most of his coaching stints were in Spain,” the club said in a statement.

Rivera is expected to take over the reins at the club by the first week of February, so until then, Trulls and fellow-assistant Bastab Roy will be in charge of the team and will oversee the proceedings against Chennai City on January 25 and Indian Arrows on February 1.

East Bengal announcing their new head coach. (Source: QEBFC) East Bengal announcing their new head coach. (Source: QEBFC)

“Mario will arrive as soon as his visa formalities are completed,” the club’s release added.

After losing 2-1 to their arch-rivals and league leaders Mohun Bagan last Sunday, East Bengal have slumped further down the table and are currently sitting seventh in the table with just eight points after seven matches.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd