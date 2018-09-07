Follow Us:
Friday, September 07, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

Mario Mandzukic, Luka Modric welcome World Cup photographer to Croatia

Yuri Cortez, who got crushed under Croation footballers during their goal celebration in the semifinal, is currently in Croatia with his family on holiday and has been warmly received by the President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic as well as the Russia 2018 finalists.

By: Sports Desk | Published: September 7, 2018 2:02:19 pm
Croatia’s Mario Mandzukic helps an AFP photographer Yuri Cortez to his feet after celebrating scoring their second goal. (Source: Reuters)

The World Cup photographer Yuri Cortez, who got crushed under Croation footballers during their goal celebration in the semifinal, is currently in Croatia with his family on holiday and has been warmly received by the President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic as well as the Russia 2018 finalists.

The 35-year old AFP photographer shot to fame after Mario Mandzukic’s goal against England took Croatia to the final of World Cup 2018. Even though he was caught at the bottom of the Croatian celebration, the team had helped him get up and put his glasses back. The photorgapher even received a kiss from Domagoj Vida.

Cortez, who had said after the incident that he felt a bond with the team, arrived in Croatia on the invite from the Croatian Tourist Board. Not only did he receive a signed Croatian shirt by Mandzukic, but Luka Modric and Dejan Lovren also addressed him in personal video messages, welcoming him to the country.

“Dear Yuri, hope you enjoy Croatia with your family! Kind regards, MM17,” the Juventus striker wrote.

The President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic also posted photos with Cortez and wrote on her official Facebook account, “Now already world famous photographer Yuri Cortez in a truly special way is the perpetuated celebration of our footballers in Russia. Thank him for giving his original photos to the international recognition of Croatia.”

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 