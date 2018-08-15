Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic calls time on international career

Mario Mandzukic, 32, scored 33 goals for Croatia, two less than top scorer Davor Suker, in 89 appearances since his 2007 debut.

By: Reuters | Published: August 15, 2018 3:45:30 pm
Croatia's Luka Modric and Mario Mandzukic react Mario Mandzukic (L) played his last Croatia game in the World Cup final against France. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic has announced his retirement from international football almost a month after helping the Balkan nation reach the World Cup final for the first time.

The 32-year-old Juventus forward scored 33 goals for Croatia, two less than top scorer Davor Suker, in 89 appearances since his 2007 debut.

Mandzukic netted three goals in his team’s run to the World Cup final in July, where they fell to a 4-2 defeat by France.

“There is no ideal moment to retire. If possible, we would all play for Croatia until we die, since there is no prouder feeling, but I feel this moment has come for me — now,” Mandzukic said in a statement on the national team’s website http://hns-cff.hr/en/news/18588/ive-given-my-best-for-croatia.

“I’ve given my best for Croatia, I have contributed to the biggest success of Croatian football … As of today, my place is alongside you — among the most loyal Croatia fans.”

Apart from two World Cups, Mandzukic also represented Croatia in two European Championships and was named the nation’s Footballer of the Year in 2012 and 2013.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 