Mario Balotelli goes live on Instagram after scoring opener against Saint-Etienne

After scoring the opening goal in Marseille’s 2-0 league win over Saint-Etienne on Sunday, Italian striker Mario Balotelli showed off a new goal celebration as he took a selfie video with teammates and posted it on Instagram. The striker converted Florian Thauvin’s 12th-minute corner with a spectacular overhead kick.

After scoring Balotelli took his phone from the cameraman behind the goalline and started recording a video with Marseille players forming a huddle. He then posted the video on his official Instagram handle as a story. Later the striker also posted the video as a feed on his Instagram profile stating that this was the first time a footballer has posted a story on Instagram just after scoring a goal.

However, Balotelli isn’t the first footballer to produce a selfie-based celebration. AS Roma legend Francesco Totti took a selfie after scoring against Lazio in the capital-city derby in 2015.

Speaking after the match, Saint-Etienne coach Jean-Louis Gasset was quoted by AFP as saying, “Balotelli takes the pressure, he takes the limelight. He reminds me of (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic and he scored an Ibrahimovic goal.”

He further said, “He has brought back the public, the confidence, and many of his teammates will raise their level of play.”

Thauvin then converted a spot-kick to double Marseille’s advantage in the 21st minute. The team is placed fourth on the points table with 44 points and are just five points behind Lyon in the race for the third and final Champions League spot.