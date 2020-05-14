Eating cardboard and biting walls: Mario Balotelli opens up on lockdown struggles

Mario Balotelli reacts. (Reuters) Mario Balotelli reacts. (Reuters)

Mario Balotelli opened up on his lockdown struggles and said that he has been “going crazy” during the period.

The Serie A has been suspended since March as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. This left the Italian striker totally alone.

But the worst part of the lockdown was cooking for himself and later resorting to takeaways.

“I was going crazy the last couple of weeks, because I was totally alone,” he told former team-mate Alessandro Matri during an Instagram Live chat.

“I was basically eating cardboard and trying to bite chunks out of the wall for the first three days, as I can’t cook anything. Fortunately, I then managed to get food delivered.”

Balotelli also reckoned that he would be slightly rusty when he returns to the field.

“It’s impossible to train properly if you don’t have a running machine, so even though it wasn’t really allowed, I went to the park near me to do a little running.”

“If you pass me the ball now, I am not able to get it under control with a first touch. It’s been two months since I touched the ball.”

“My daughter is in Naples, my son is in Zurich, my mother is of a certain age and needs to be protected, my brothers are in quarantine with their children, so I was left by myself. It was tough,” he added.

