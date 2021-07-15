Marcus Rashford urged to ignore ‘nasty bullies’ in six-year-old fan’s letter

Marcus Rashford has been advised to ignore “nasty bullies” by a six-year-old boy after the England forward was subjected to racist abuse online for missing a spot-kick in the UEFA Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley, London on Sunday.

According to BBC, the fan also wrote in his letter that he will send the Manchester United star a trophy to cheer him up.

“Well done for trying hard. I have give you a gold star! Don’t listen to nasty bullys. I love you. I have sent you my trofy to cheer you up xxxx,” wrote Harry Knox.

Overwhelmed. Thankful. Lost for words ♥️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/PXC5H2GDtB — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) July 13, 2021

Harry’s parents James and Ruth, who are from Newcastle, told BBC that they had tried to keep their son away from the news reports about the racist abuse. But eventually, Harry started asking questions after seeing a BBC Newsround report.

“He heard the word ‘racist’ and we had to tell him what that was. He couldn’t understand how people could be so horrible to the people he felt were heroes, and were playing and trying their best for him and England,” James told BBC.

“What was really horrible is that his class at school is quite diverse. This was the first time he had given a second thought really to race and skin colour and how people might be ‘bullied’ — in his words — because of that.”

Apart from Harry, hundreds of children have also sent Rashford and his teammates, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, heartfelt letters on social media.

Earlier on Tuesday, the racist graffiti on the Rashford mural in Manchester was covered up with messages of love and support by the members of the public.