Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
Marcus Rashford scores again as Man United beats Leeds 2-0

United had its title hopes hit by Leeds in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Wednesday, but made up for that by picking up three points at Elland Road.

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United, Leeds, English Premier League,Manchester United's Marcus Rashford controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road, Leeds, England, Sunday, Feb.12, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Marcus Rashford scored his 21st goal of the season in Manchester United’s 2-0 win against Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday.

Substitute Alejandro Garnacho also struck as Erik ten Hag’s team moved to within five points of leader Arsenal.

Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Brentford on Saturday meant United had the chance to cut the Londoners’ lead and move into title contention.

Rashford has 13 goals in his last 16 games and is leading his team’s charge toward the top of the table.

He broke the deadlock after 80 minutes with a clinical header from 6 meters and Garnacho made certain of the win five minutes later.

Wout Weghorst thought he had added a third, but that goal was ruled out for offside.

The win will feed the growing belief United can mount an unlikely title challenge in a bid to be crowned English champions for the first time since 2013.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 21:57 IST
