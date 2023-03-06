‘Unacceptable, embarrassing’: Marcus Rashford, Man United players break silence after humiliating defeat against Liverpool

Manchester United players have spoken for the first time since the 7-0 rout at the hands of Liverpool in Anfield on Sunday.

Only a week after winning the League Cup, United experienced its biggest defeat in the Premier League and the club’s joint-worst loss in all competitions.

United has lost 7-0 on three previous occasions — the last time coming in 1931 against Wolverhampton. The score also eclipsed Liverpool’s previous best victory against United, which was a 7-1 win in 1895.

Rashford was among the first to react when he tweeted and wrote: “I wish we could play a game today to try and put things right. The result is the result, and we can’t see past that! We must not let it define our season. We have to trust the process and stick together.”

Left-back Luke Shaw spoke to MUTV and said, “I think out there on the pitch I felt embarrassed for us players, for the fans that were there supporting us, that were watching at home, to watch that second half.

“I can only apologise for that and us as players have to own it, we have to stand up and accept that it was nowhere near good enough.”

“We need to find the good things we were doing before and bring them back because this hurts a lot,” he said.

“It’s really unacceptable what we did in that second half with mistakes.

“We showed no personality, no mentality and for a big team to come here we need to be better.”