Marcus Rashford thanks businesses for supporting free school meals campaign

Marcus Rashford had also helped to raise around 20 million pounds to supply meals to struggling families during the pandemic. (Source: File)

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford says he has been “blown away” by local businesses offering support for his free school meals campaign after MPs voted against extending the provision into the half-term and Christmas holidays.

Rashford, who was awarded an MBE for his work in helping vulnerable children during the COVID-19 crisis, forced a government U-turn in July when he won his battle to ensure free meals during school the summer holidays.

Footballer @MarcusRashford has visited a new foodbank depot named after his mother, Melanie Maynard.

He gave #BBCBreakfast his reaction to the recent government rejection of his campaign for free school meals to be extended over the holidays in England.https://t.co/zDPLzQpr2p pic.twitter.com/sIqM1jT0NT — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) October 23, 2020

Last week, the 22-year-old proposed extending the campaign for families receiving financial assistance from the government, with a petition getting more than 300,000 signatures.

MPs on Wednesday voted against the Labour motion which would have extended free school meals over the holidays until Easter 2021 but dozens of local businesses have since come forward to offer their support in the form of takeaway meals.

“Blown away by news of local businesses stepping up to fill the voucher scheme deficit during the October half term,” Rashford tweeted, sharing screenshots of messages from restaurants across Britain.

“Selflessness, kindness, togetherness, this is the England I know.”

Something very special happening on this man’s timeline right now. What an absolute inspiration Marcus Rashford is 🙌 https://t.co/DaSzv9pwb1 — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) October 23, 2020

Well played @MarcusRashford. Check his timeline. Extraordinary from a remarkable young man. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 23, 2020

Marcus Rashford. This is amazing. — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) October 23, 2020

What @MarcusRashford has unleashed is just amazing. Local businesses all over the country are stepping up where government isn’t and offering to feed children on free school meals during the holidays. All the details in his Twitter feed. — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) October 23, 2020

What @MarcusRashford’s doing off the pitch as on the pitch is simply extraordinary. Fantastic talent, fantastic person. 🎩👏🏻 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 23, 2020

