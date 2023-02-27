scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Marcus Rashford credited with League Cup final goal against Newcastle

Six minutes after Casemiro had opened the scoring, Rashford was through on goal again and his shot took a deflection off Sven Botman before looping over the goalkeeper, going down as an own goal.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English League Cup final soccer match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
Marcus Rashford credited with League Cup final goal against Newcastle
Manchester United’s second goal in Sunday’s 2-0 League Cup final win over Newcastle United has been credited to Marcus Rashford after originally being given as an own goal, organisers said on Monday.

Six minutes after Casemiro had opened the scoring, Rashford was through on goal again and his shot took a deflection off Sven Botman before looping over the goalkeeper, going down as an own goal.

“Manchester United’s second goal in the Carabao Cup Final officially went to Marcus Rashford! It means he finishes the competition as top scorer with six goals, having scored in every round,” organisers said in a statement.

Rashford has now scored 25 goals for United this season, 17 of which have come after the World Cup break, but this was special as it delivered the Old Trafford club their first trophy since 2017 when they won the Europa League.

“A moment you dream of all your life! Scoring for the club, you support in a cup final. That one is for the fans,” he wrote on Twitter.

United will next switch their focus to the FA Cup fifth round where they host West Ham United on Wednesday.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 19:45 IST
