Marcus Rashford welcomes government U-turn on free school meals campaign

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford said he was overwhelmed by pride after the British government swung to support his call to provide free meals to vulnerable children during the winter holidays.

Rashford has campaigned for food vouchers during school holidays for children who normally receive free meals during term time if their parents receive welfare support.

Parliament last month rejected a Labour Party motion to extend free school meals until Easter 2021 from the cut-off before the half-term and winter holidays.

Rashford said he spoke to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday and was briefed about the government’s plans to provide 170 million pounds ($220 million) of extra funding to the campaign.

Just had a great conversation with the Prime Minister, now is the time for collaboration 🇬🇧 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 7, 2020

“There is still so much more to do, and my immediate concern is the approximate 1.7 million children who miss out on free school meals… because their family income isn’t quite low enough,” the 23-year-old said in a statement to British media.

“But the intent the Government have shown today is nothing but positive and they should be recognised for that.

“The steps made will improve the lives of near 1.7 million children in the UK over the next 12 months, and that can only be celebrated.”

“I thanked him on behalf of the families”@MarcusRashford tells #BBCBreakfast what he said to the Prime Minister after he revealed a new almost £400m support package to tackle holiday hunger for children in England. https://t.co/I7X2hRrY9F pic.twitter.com/lh0s2SUKdM — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) November 8, 2020

Rashford, who was awarded an MBE for his work in helping vulnerable children during the COVID-19 crisis, first forced a government U-turn in July when he won his battle to ensure free meals during school the summer holidays.

He then proposed extending the campaign for families receiving financial assistance from the government.

“As a collective we are so powerful and we all have a role to play in this. I’m overwhelmed with pride that we have made such significant progress. We will not give up on our children,” Rashford added.

