scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Marcus Rashford benched due to ‘internal disciplinary’ reasons for Manchester United vs Wolves

Marcus Rashford has been benched for Manchester United's game vs Wolves in the Premier League.

Marcus RashfordMarcus Rashford. (Reuters)

Marcus Rashford was not included in Man Utd starting XI against Wolves because of “internal disciplinary” reasons, manager Erik ten Hag revealed before the game on Saturday.

Ten Hag also said that Luke Shaw will continue in his role as a centre-back ahead of Maguire and Lindelof.

After Ten Hag’s statement, former United midfielder Paul Scholes spoke to BT Sport and said that he ‘loves’ Ten Hag’s hardline approach.

“Ten Hag doesn’t care who it is. Rashford would be the first name on the team-sheet,” said Scholes.

United has the chance to end a turbulent year by moving into the top four of the Premier League when it plays Wolverhampton at Molineux.

A win would move Erik ten Hag’s United up to fourth position and two points above Tottenham, which hosts Aston Villa in the first league game of 2023 on Sunday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...

League leader Arsenal plays at Brighton in the late game. Second-place Manchester City host Everton — with Toffees manager Frank Lampard under increased pressure — while third-place Newcastle welcomes Leeds. Also Saturday, it’s: Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace, and Fulham vs. Southampton

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-12-2022 at 17:37 IST
Next Story

Inquiry will be conducted into all aspects: Police on sexual harassment complaint against Haryana minister

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Pele: Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 31: Latest News
close