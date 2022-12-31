Marcus Rashford benched due to ‘internal disciplinary’ reasons for Manchester United vs Wolves

Marcus Rashford was not included in Man Utd starting XI against Wolves because of “internal disciplinary” reasons, manager Erik ten Hag revealed before the game on Saturday.

Ten Hag also said that Luke Shaw will continue in his role as a centre-back ahead of Maguire and Lindelof.

After Ten Hag’s statement, former United midfielder Paul Scholes spoke to BT Sport and said that he ‘loves’ Ten Hag’s hardline approach.

“Ten Hag doesn’t care who it is. Rashford would be the first name on the team-sheet,” said Scholes.

United has the chance to end a turbulent year by moving into the top four of the Premier League when it plays Wolverhampton at Molineux.

A win would move Erik ten Hag’s United up to fourth position and two points above Tottenham, which hosts Aston Villa in the first league game of 2023 on Sunday.

League leader Arsenal plays at Brighton in the late game. Second-place Manchester City host Everton — with Toffees manager Frank Lampard under increased pressure — while third-place Newcastle welcomes Leeds. Also Saturday, it’s: Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace, and Fulham vs. Southampton