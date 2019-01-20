Marco Verratti has sprained left ankle, set for more tests

Toggle Menu
Marco Verratti has sprained his left ankle and further tests will determine whether he will miss the Champions League game against Manchester United next month

Ligue 1 news
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has sprained his left ankle. (File Photo) 

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has sprained his left ankle and further tests will determine whether he will miss the Champions League game against Manchester United next month. Verratti limped off in the first half of league leader PSG’s 9-0 win against bottom club Guingamp on Saturday and was taken to hospital. Coach Thomas Tuchel said after the game he feared Verratti could be out for a few weeks.

In a statement Sunday, PSG says Verratti will have “new tests at the beginning of the week.” PSG, already depleted in midfield, travels to Manchester in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on February 12.

Verratti’s absence could force a recall for Adrien Rabiot, who is out of favor with the club because of an ongoing contract wrangle.

