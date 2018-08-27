Follow Us:
Monday, August 27, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Marco Reus reaches 100 goals as Borussia Dortmund beat Leipzig 4-1

Marco Reus scored his 100th Bundesliga goal to seal a 4-1 win for Borussia Dortmund over Leipzig on Sunday.

By: AP | Published: August 27, 2018 10:13:49 am
Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus celebrates scoring their fourth goal. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Marco Reus scored his 100th Bundesliga goal to seal a 4-1 win for Borussia Dortmund over Leipzig on Sunday.

The Germany forward ran onto Jadon Sancho’s throughball and fired inside the far post in injury time as new coach Lucien Favre enjoyed a winning start to the league campaign after falling behind to an early goal.

Jean-Kevin Augustin gave the visitors a great start after Dortmund failed to clear the ball in the first minute. Kevin Kampl eluded two defenders to send it back in, where Yussuf Poulsen set up the French forward to score.

The home side needed 20 minutes to reply, Marcel Schmelzer sending in a cross for Mahmoud Dahoud to head in after some lax Leipzig defending.

Roman Buerki produced a brilliant save to deny Augustin minutes later, and then Dortmund shocked the visitors with two goals before the break.

Marcel Sabitzer deflected Reus’ free kick into his own net, and Axel Witsel scored spectacularly on his league debut after Peter Gulacsi saved Thomas Delaney’s initial effort.

Belgian midfielder Witsel also scored in the cup on his Dortmund debut.

Earlier, Mainz substitute Anthony Ujah scored late to beat visiting Stuttgart 1-0.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 