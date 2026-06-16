‘I’m not a model’: Marcelo Bielsa breaks silence on viral World Cup photo

Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa dismissed suggestions that his unusual official FIFA World Cup portrait was a form of protest, insisting there was nothing more to explain after his side’s opening Group H match against Saudi Arabia.
The 70-year-old, widely known for his eccentric personality and meticulous approach to football, attracted attention after FIFA released the official portraits of players and coaching staff for the tournament. While most posed facing the camera, Bielsa looked down instead of into the lens, prompting speculation on social media that the image carried a deeper message.
Speaking after Uruguay’s 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia in Miami on Monday, Bielsa brushed aside the suggestions and made it clear that the photograph should not be overanalysed.
“I don’t have to give any explanation, the picture was taken the way it was taken,” Bielsa said.
“I’m not a model.”
FIFA has made official team and staff photoshoots a regular feature of its major tournaments over the past decade, with every participating nation taking part before the competition begins. Bielsa’s portrait, however, quickly became one of the talking points after its release because of his unconventional pose.
Marcelo Bielsa refused to do any acting during the official World Cup photoshoot.
The Uruguayan 🇺🇾 coach has repeatedly denounced the tournament in the United States, criticizing its commercial and political excesses.
— World Cup 2026 Daily (@TotalFootball) June 15, 2026
The Argentine coach, who is managing at his third FIFA World Cup after previous spells with Argentina and Chile, was again asked about the photograph during the post-match press conference. Rather than moving on, Bielsa questioned why such a routine moment had generated so much discussion.
“There is a limit in terms of what we need to explain,” he said.
“If I’m wearing glasses, why am I wearing glasses?
“You look somebody in the eye, why do you do that?
“There is nothing wrong about wearing glasses or looking into somebody’s eyes or looking down.”
Bielsa has long been regarded as one of football’s most distinctive personalities. Nicknamed ‘El Loco’ (‘The Crazy One’) for his unconventional methods, he is renowned for his intense tactical preparation and uncompromising approach to coaching. During his managerial career, he has led clubs and national teams including Argentina, Chile, Athletic Bilbao, Marseille, Lille and Leeds United.
Despite the attention surrounding his official portrait, Uruguay’s immediate focus remains on their World Cup campaign after being held to a 1-1 draw by Saudi Arabia in their opening fixture. Bielsa’s side will now look to secure their first victory of the tournament in their next Group H match against Cape Verde on Sunday as they continue their bid to reach the knockout stages.