‘I’m not a model’: Marcelo Bielsa breaks silence on viral World Cup photo

Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa reacts at the end of the World Cup Group H soccer match against Saudi Arabia in Miami Gardens, Fla., Monday, June 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa dismissed suggestions that his unusual official FIFA World Cup portrait was a form of protest, insisting there was nothing more to explain after his side’s opening Group H match against Saudi Arabia.

The 70-year-old, widely known for his eccentric personality and meticulous approach to football, attracted attention after FIFA released the official portraits of players and coaching staff for the tournament. While most posed facing the camera, Bielsa looked down instead of into the lens, prompting speculation on social media that the image carried a deeper message.

Speaking after Uruguay’s 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia in Miami on Monday, Bielsa brushed aside the suggestions and made it clear that the photograph should not be overanalysed.