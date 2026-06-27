‘What do I leave for Uruguayan football? Nothing…’: Bielsa after WC exit

With their 1-0 loss against Spain on Saturday, two-time champions Uruguay suffered another group stage exit from the FIFA World Cup. It was the second consecutive time that they had been dumped out of the first stage in the tournament and head coach Marcelo Bielsa was scathing in his self-assessment.

“I am responsible for this disappointment. Obviously, I don’t need to define this performance… If you ask me how my time (with the national team) will be remembered, it is a tenure that left nothing behind. What do I leave for Uruguayan soccer? Nothing, because any contribution that a coach might make to soccer in a country after three years of work never truly takes hold if results aren’t achieved. Fourth place in the qualifiers didn’t count for much, and a third-place finish in the Copa América didn’t, either. And there is obviously no need to spell it out after what happened now.” Biesla told reporters after the loss.