‘Nobody was interested in what I transmitted’: Bielsa on Uruguay’s dismal WC

Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa said that no one was interested in following what he transmitted during the World Cup. Two time world champions Uruguay had an absolutely horrid World Cup, failing to clear their group which had Spain, Saudi Arabia and debutants Cape Verde.
The South American powerhouse couldn’t win against any of the three teams, drawing with Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia and losing against Spain, finishing third with a points tally of just 2 with even Cape Verde pipping them in the table.
“What I have absolute certainty of is that nobody cares what I know. I know when someone cares what I know. Nothing I tried to transmit was important, at any level. That was never important from my point of view. I don’t see anything bad in it. Other people aren’t interested in learning what I know. Case closed,” Bielsa said on Monday in what was his farewell press conference which lasted almost 2 hours.
“Nobody was interested in what I transmitted, I don’t have the smallest doubt of that. I’ve experienced it in the same way that an engineer who lived in Australia and wanted to be a manager in Montevideo came over. I said ‘OK, come over’, I told him what I know and he accepted it and is now working in Uruguayan football. He’s the only one who I remember being interested,” he added.
Last week, after losing to Spain, Bielsa had a scathing assessment of himself, taking all the responsibility for Uruguay’s World Cup exit.
“I am responsible for this disappointment. Obviously, I don’t need to define this performance… If you ask me how my time (with the national team) will be remembered, it is a tenure that left nothing behind. What do I leave for Uruguayan soccer? Nothing, because any contribution that a coach might make to soccer in a country after three years of work never truly takes hold if results aren’t achieved. Fourth place in the qualifiers didn’t count for much, and a third-place finish in the Copa América didn’t, either. And there is obviously no need to spell it out after what happened now.” Biesla had told reporters after the loss.