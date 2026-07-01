‘Nobody was interested in what I transmitted’: Bielsa on Uruguay’s dismal WC

Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa said that no one was interested in following what he transmitted during the World Cup. Two time world champions Uruguay had an absolutely horrid World Cup, failing to clear their group which had Spain, Saudi Arabia and debutants Cape Verde.

The South American powerhouse couldn’t win against any of the three teams, drawing with Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia and losing against Spain, finishing third with a points tally of just 2 with even Cape Verde pipping them in the table.

“What I have absolute certainty of is that nobody cares what I know. I know when someone cares what I know. Nothing I tried to transmit was important, at any level. That was never important from my point of view. I don’t see anything bad in it. Other people aren’t interested in learning what I know. Case closed,” Bielsa said on Monday in what was his farewell press conference which lasted almost 2 hours.