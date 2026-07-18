Marc Cucurella says he will retire from football if Spain wins FIFA World Cup 2026

Spain footballer Marc Cucurella has said that he will retire from international football if his side lifts the World Cup title on Sunday. The left-back also said he would get a tattoo of the current manager, Luis de la Fuente’s, face on his bicep.
“If we win the World Cup, I’ll call Luis the next day and tell him not to count on me anymore, that I’m retiring from the national team. With a European Championship and a World Cup, I can’t do any better,” Cucurella said.
“I would get a little tattoo of Spain manager Luis de la Fuente’s face on my bicep if we were to win the World Cup,” he added.
The Spain manager was his usual calm, amusing self on Friday as he looked ahead to the showpiece match against his former pupil Lionel Scaloni’s holders, insisting his side would embrace the occasion rather than be swallowed up by its enormity.
“I’m quite nervous because we’ll be returning by helicopter,” De la Fuente told reporters with a laugh. “We came by helicopter, and we have to fly back once the press conference is over, and that really makes me nervous.
“Nothing else, though – I’m absolutely calm. We’re lucky to be in these circumstances, in this situation.”
Spain, European champions under De la Fuente, are chasing their first World Cup since 2010 and face an Argentina team seeking a second straight title, led once again by Lionel Messi.
Asked about the old line that nobody remembers the runners-up, De la Fuente pushed back, saying simply getting into position to fight for the trophy was a privilege.
“For me, the important thing is to be in a position to win, to reach a final,” he said. “I’d be happy to reach a World Cup final every year and lose. But to reach the final and have the chance to fight for the title.
“We’re going to enjoy that moment using our strengths and our qualities, whilst keeping our opponents – who are a truly formidable side – in check.”