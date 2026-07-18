Marc Cucurella says he will retire from football if Spain wins FIFA World Cup 2026

Spain footballer Marc Cucurella has said that he will retire from international football if his side lifts the World Cup title on Sunday. The left-back also said he would get a tattoo of the current manager, Luis de la Fuente’s, face on his bicep.

“If we win the World Cup, I’ll call Luis the next day and tell him not to count on me anymore, that I’m retiring from the national team. With a European Championship and a World Cup, I can’t do any better,” Cucurella said.

“I would get a little tattoo of Spain manager Luis de la Fuente’s face on my bicep if we were to win the World Cup,” he added.