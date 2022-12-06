scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Maradona’s daughter takes a dig at Argentine national team for not honouring her father the way Brazil did with Pele

There were many banners and shirts honouring Pelé at Stadium 974, and fans chanted the Brazil great’s name and opened a large banner with his image behind one of the goals in the 10th minute of each half.

Maradona's daugther slammed Argentine national team for not honouring her father the Brazil team did with Pele. (Instagram/Gianinna Maradona)
In her Instagram story, Diego Maradona’s daughter Gianinna Maradona highlighted the Brazilian greetings to Pelé after the game against South Korea.

But she did it faithfully to his style: with an ironic message and revealing a reproach to the Argentine National Team for not doing the same with his father.

Read |Brazilian stars Neymar and Richarlison on opposite ends of political spectrum but united by Joga Bonito

Clarin newspaper reported that in her Instagram, Maradona’s daughter (Gianinna Maradona) posted the image of Brazil’s homage to Pele. Clarin noted: “But she did it with an ironic message … a reproach to the Argentine national team for not doing the same to her father”.

According to the newspaper, there are tributes to Maradona. In each game Argentina play, he is remembered in the 10th minute with applause and songs for him, the newspaper reported.

There were many banners and shirts honoring Pelé at Stadium 974, and fans chanted the Brazil great’s name and opened a large banner with his image behind one of the goals in the 10th minute of each half. Pelé used to wear the No. 10 jersey.

Brazil defeated South Korea 4-1 to set up a quarter-final clash against Croatia, while Argentina will take on the Netherlands.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 10:57:38 am
