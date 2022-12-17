scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Maradona will always be touch better than Messi, says Ossie Ardiles

Even if Lionel Messi wins the World Cup, Diego Maradona will always be the GOAT, says former Argentina legend Ossie Ardiles.

Fans of Argentina wear t-shirts of Lionel Messi, left, and Diego Maradona prior to the World Cup semifinal soccer match between Argentina and Croatia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (AP)

Ossie Ardiles, the 1978 World Cup winner has said that even if Lionel Messi will win the World Cup, he will never be better than Diego Maradona.

Ardiles insisted Maradona will always be the one-true GOAT.

“I wouldn’t say ahead of Diego, I will say maybe on level terms,” said the former Argentina international.

“Messi is an absolutely wonderful, wonderful player.

“I have no doubt, by far, that he’s the best player of his generation, and of course, he’s one of the very best in the history of football.

“But I would say that he can only go level with Maradona, and I personally would go for Maradona.

“Because when we played football I think it was much more difficult for a skilful player to play, so this is why I will say Maradona.

“He will always be a touch, touch, touch better than Messi.”

Asked for his prediction ahead of the final, Ardiles admits Kylian Mbappe will be a big threat for Messi’s Argentina side.

“The only one worry is Mbappe,” he added.

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“It doesn’t matter how you mark him, he will always find space and find the ball and it’s the final, so he will be very dangerous.

“I’m expecting him to have a major part in the final but, on the other hand, I expect Lionel Messi to play an even bigger part in the final – so we will win.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...Premium
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?Premium
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...Premium
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...
5 Qs | Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh: ‘Maulana Azad National Fellow...Premium
5 Qs | Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh: ‘Maulana Azad National Fellow...

Argentina will take on France in the summit clash on Sunday.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 10:58:19 am
Next Story

BJP’s Guru Prakash writes: In the face of liquor deaths, Nitish Kumar has shown negligence and callousness towards the poor and marginalised in Bihar

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 17: Latest News
close