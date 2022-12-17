Maradona will always be touch better than Messi, says Ossie Ardiles

Ossie Ardiles, the 1978 World Cup winner has said that even if Lionel Messi will win the World Cup, he will never be better than Diego Maradona.

Ardiles insisted Maradona will always be the one-true GOAT.

“I wouldn’t say ahead of Diego, I will say maybe on level terms,” said the former Argentina international.

#Qatar2022 👋 ¡Buenas noches, finalistas! Que este sueño no se termine más 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ofX0v5DrDf — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) December 14, 2022

“Messi is an absolutely wonderful, wonderful player.

“I have no doubt, by far, that he’s the best player of his generation, and of course, he’s one of the very best in the history of football.

“But I would say that he can only go level with Maradona, and I personally would go for Maradona.

“Because when we played football I think it was much more difficult for a skilful player to play, so this is why I will say Maradona.

“He will always be a touch, touch, touch better than Messi.”

Asked for his prediction ahead of the final, Ardiles admits Kylian Mbappe will be a big threat for Messi’s Argentina side.

“The only one worry is Mbappe,” he added.

“It doesn’t matter how you mark him, he will always find space and find the ball and it’s the final, so he will be very dangerous.

“I’m expecting him to have a major part in the final but, on the other hand, I expect Lionel Messi to play an even bigger part in the final – so we will win.”

Argentina will take on France in the summit clash on Sunday.